Carolina in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

Carolina is a high energy, four-part vocal group from the Carolinas. Reminiscent of the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers. Carolina will sing their way into your heart with songs about God, Family and Country. CAROLINA performs in all types of venues and outdoor events, even appearing with Elvis from time-to-time as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps. Their sound is characterized by rich harmonies, their music is absorbed in solid and meaningful lyrics, and their style and presentation is synonymous with many of the great quartet vocal groups.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
