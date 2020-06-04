Carolina in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Carolina is a high energy, four-part vocal group from the Carolinas. Reminiscent of the Oak Ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers. Carolina will sing their way into your heart with songs about God, Family and Country. CAROLINA performs in all types of venues and outdoor events, even appearing with Elvis from time-to-time as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps. Their sound is characterized by rich harmonies, their music is absorbed in solid and meaningful lyrics, and their style and presentation is synonymous with many of the great quartet vocal groups.