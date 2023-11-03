Carving the Future Celebration

Join us for our 5 year celebration and fundraiser, Carving the Future!

We are a nonprofit organization which offers an inclusive, evidence-based, trauma-informed, and community approach to mental health and wellness. We are celebrating our 5th year of providing essential services to our community, and we need your help to continue our work.

The event will be held on November 3, 2023 from 6:00-8:30pm at Wolf Creek Winery. There will be food, drinks, 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and more! This is a fun night out to support a good cause and learn more about our organization.

🔍You can find more information, purchase tickets, see sponsorship opportunities, and more by visiting: https://www.cyopinc.org/five-year-anniversary-celebration

All proceeds from the event will benefit our organization's programs and services.

We hope to see you there!