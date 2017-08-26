The Autism Society of Greater Akron (ASGA) and First Energy Foundation proudly presents “Casino Royale” – a James-Bond themed Poker Tournament and Casino Night being held on August 26, 2017 to raise $30,000 in scholarships for the “Swimming with Autism” program! Bring your Goldfinger and get ready to be “shaken, not stirred” at this night full of fun, food and drinks! Tuxedos and Diamonds are optional!

About “Swimming with Autism”

ASGA has partnered with the Akron YMCA to provide “Swimming with Autism,” a water safety program launching this fall. Children with autism are 160 times as likely to die from drowning as the general pediatric population, making this life-saving program a critical need in our community.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: August 26, 2017

Time: 5:30 - 10:00 pm

Place: Rosemont Country Club, 3777 Rosemont Blvd., Fairlawn, OH 44333

SCHEDULE:

5:30 PM

Welcome

Cocktails (drink tickets/cash bar)

Heavy Appetizers

Silent Auction, Prize Raffles, 50/50

Photos with "Bond Cars"

7:00 PM

Poker Tournament (Texas Hold 'em)

Casino Games (Blackjack, Craps, Roulette)

EVENT REGISTRATION TYPES:

POKER PLAYERS

Individual - $125 per person (includes one buy-in, 2 drink tickets)

Patron - $300 (includes two buy-ins, 4 drink tickets, name listing in program)

*No buy backs available.

**Your event admission is tax-deductible less $35 per attendee.

CASINO PLAYERS

Individual - $75 per person (includes one Casino entry, 500 chips, 1 drink ticket)

Patron - $200 (includes two Casino entries, 1000 chips, 2 drink tickets, name listing in program)

*Additional Casino chips may be purchased throughout evening for $25 per 500 chips.

**Your event admission is tax-deductible less $25 per attendee.

ATTENDEES MUST BE 21 OR OVER

PRIZES:

Poker Tournament:

1st Prize: trip to the Ed Asner Celebrity Poker Tournament in Los Angeles, CA on September 9, 2017 (includes air fare, hotel and poker buy-in)!

2nd Prize: $500 Value!

3rd Prize: $250 Value!

Casino:

Prize items won with raffle tickets!