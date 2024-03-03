Adults and children of all ages are invited to make clay masterpieces during the Massillon Museum's Casual Clay workshop on Sunday, March 3, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration is limited and can be completed at www.MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 ($20 for MassMu members) per person, includes all supplies. A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant. Please note that for safety, it is recommended that children be at least three years of age to register for these programs.