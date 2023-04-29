Cathedral Classics

to

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304

Metropolitan Chorus | Dr. Marin Jacobson, Featured Conductor

Info

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 51 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
3304347464
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cathedral Classics - 2023-04-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cathedral Classics - 2023-04-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cathedral Classics - 2023-04-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cathedral Classics - 2023-04-29 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

September 28, 2022

Thursday

September 29, 2022

Friday

September 30, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required