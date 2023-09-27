Sheriff Kandy Fatheree and Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh partnered to host this series of CCW Workshops throughout the county. The first half of each Workshop is taught by an Assistant Prosecutor and focuses on concealed carry, stand your ground, and other laws that affect gunowners, as well as what recent changes to concealed carry laws mean for gunowners and law enforcement. The second half will consist of a basic gun safety primer taught by Sheriff’s deputy instructors to educate gun owners on best practices to safely store, handle, and use their weapon. At the end of the Workshop attendees will receive a complimentary gun lock from the Sheriff’s Office.

Those interested in attending must register at:

https://sheriff.summitoh.net/pages/CCW-Workshop-Sign-up.html