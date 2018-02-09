Cellar Tour and Tasting

Every other Friday in January and February we’re offering tours of our cider and wine making facilities. Grab this chance for a look behind the scenes at our cider and wine making processes capped off with a tasting. We’ll vary the tastings from week to week depending on what’s happening with the ciders and wines at that time – you might be sampling the ciders currently on tap, brand new wines, or even sipping tank or barrel samples of products yet to be released.

Tours are $7, will begin promptly at 6:30pm and are limited to a maximum of 20 guests. All participants must be 21 years of age or older – please bring ID. Please register online using the link provided.