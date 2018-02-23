Cellar Tour and Tasting

to Google Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Every other Friday in January and February we’re offering tours of our cider and wine making facilities. Grab this chance for a look behind the scenes at our cider and wine making processes capped off with a tasting. We’ll vary the tastings from week to week depending on what’s happening with the ciders and wines at that time – you might be sampling the ciders currently on tap, brand new wines, or even sipping tank or barrel samples of products yet to be released.

Tours are $7, will begin promptly at 6:30pm and are limited to a maximum of 20 guests. All participants must be 21 years of age or older – please bring ID.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink
330-485-1089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cellar Tour and Tasting - 2018-02-23 18:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail