Cellar Tour and Tasting

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Every other Friday in January and February we’re offering tours of our cider and wine making facilities. Grab this chance for a look behind the scenes at our cider and wine making processes capped off with a tasting. We’ll vary the tastings from week to week depending on what’s happening with the ciders and wines at that time – you might be sampling the ciders currently on tap, brand new wines, or even sipping tank or barrel samples of products yet to be released.

Tours are $7, will begin promptly at 6:30pm and are limited to a maximum of 20 guests. All participants must be 21 years of age or older – please bring ID. Pre-register online by following the link.

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
330-485-1089
