Chanticleer

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Tuesday Musical presents Chanticleer, an “orchestra of voices” made up of 12 men. The performance, “Awakenings,” features music from Monteverdi, Byrd and more. EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Chanticleer - 2021-07-27 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chanticleer - 2021-07-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chanticleer - 2021-07-27 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chanticleer - 2021-07-27 19:30:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 21, 2021

Thursday

July 22, 2021

Friday

July 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required