Tuesday Musical presents Chanticleer, an “orchestra of voices” made up of 12 men. The performance, “Awakenings,” features music from Monteverdi, Byrd and more. EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. tuesdaymusical.org
