Cheers, Akron! Festival | May 28th Cheers, Akron! 2022 What better way to support local breweries and vendors, than to gather in the heart of Akron’s Historical Arts District! We’re bringing together an all Akron brewery lineup, alongside some of your favorite local vendors. Join us for live music, vendor pop-ups, and some of the best beer in Ohio! Ticket purchase is required for entry.