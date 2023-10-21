If you love chocolate (and who doesn’t!) you’ll LOVE touring the Medina square visiting the shops and collecting decadent chocolate samples on Sweetest Day, Saturday, October 21 at The Medina County Arts Council’s Chocolate Walk. The event raises funds to support the many arts programs and organizations in Medina County. So grab your sweetie or a group of friends and enjoy the shops and restaurants of Medina while helping raise money for the arts.