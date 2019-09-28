A Chorus for a Cause Celebrates 10 Years of Singers Making a Difference

Travel down memory lane with us as we celebrate 10 years of singing for our community. These concerts will feature a favorite song from each of our previous concerts and our “cause” will be ALL of the organizations that we have supported over the past 10 years.

It will be an “Amazing” concert where through “Our Children’s Eyes” we’ll travel “Over the Rainbow” to “Africa." Then we’ll “Steal Away to Heaven” where we can “Stand in the Light” and say “A Prayer for Our Time”. We are all part of “One World " where “One Voice” matters and there is always “A Place in the Choir” for you as well. So “Come to Me” and "When (you) hear music" we'll ride on the “Wheels of a Dream. " And while our venues may not permit “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup," you certainly may bring in bottled water.

Concerts are:

Sat Sep 28 at 4pm at Community Christian Church, 210 N. Main St., N. Canton

Sun Sept29 at 6:30pm at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Dr

Tickets are $15, available from chorus members or at the door.

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.

A portion of the ticket price will be divided up to help all of our past “causes”. These organizations include American Heart Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Special Olympics of Stark County, Pegasus Farm, Camp Quality, Domestic Violence Project of Stark County, Meals on Wheels, HALO Foundation, Challenger Baseball in Canton, Life is Good No Matter What, Children’s Network of Stark County, North Canton Playhouse, Hammer & Nails, SAM Center, Children’s Dyslexia Center of Canton, Lions Eye Research Foundation, Friends of Stark Parks, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). We’re proud to have donated over $100,000 to these organizations over the past 10 years.