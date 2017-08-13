Chris Isaak

Google Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00

The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240

Isaak is an American Rockabilly singer/songwriter who became an unlikely hit maker in the 1990s, propelled to a great degree by the hit single, “Wicked Game.” The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. 8 p.m. $65-$75. www.thekentstage.com.

Info
The Kent Stage 175 East Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Isaak - 2017-08-13 20:00:00

Tags

connect

                                                    

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search