With a contribution of $75, You will receive 24 different Christmas ales to enjoy throughout the month of December, leading up to Christmas Day! Must be 21+ (ID required at pick-up). All proceeds will benefit the Good Samaritan Hunger Center. Pre-order by 11/7/22.

Pick-up will be in West Akron (address will be shared with confirmed pre-order).

Pick-up times:

11/26/22 9-11am

11/27/22 11am-1pm