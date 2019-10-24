Christmas Ale First Pour

And a Merry Christmas Ale to you! Our brewer elves are hard at work preparing everyone's favorite seasonal tradition: Christmas Ale! Don't miss the first taste of Christmas Ale's festive honey, cinnamon, and ginger flavors at the annual First Pour celebration at Great Lakes Brewing Company on Thursday, October 24.

The 2019 First Pour party is free and open to the public. The brewpub will open promptly at 11AM, and Brewer Santa will personally deliver and tap the first keg of Christmas Ale at 11:30AM.

2019 FIRST POUR HIGHLIGHTS

Brewpub

The Cleveland Carolers (10:30AM – 11:30AM)

Christmas Ale keg delivery and visit from Brewer Santa (11AM)

The First Pour of Christmas Ale (11:30AM)

Christmas Ale themed food specials (all day)

Note: We are unable to accommodate any table reservations on First Pour day.

Beer Garden

Fresh beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts (11AM until sold out)

DJ Misfit Toy spinning classic and eclectic holiday vinyl (4PM - 9PM)

Photos with Santa (4PM - 7PM)

Christmas Ale yule logs available for purchase (sales benefiting the Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center, while supplies last)

Gift Shop

New Christmas Ale and GLBC merchandise on sale

Special Barrel Aged beer tastings (times and styles TBA)

Note: Bottles of Christmas Ale will not be for sale during First Pour. See complete Christmas Ale release details below.

CHRISTMAS ALE RELEASE DETAILS

- October 24: Christmas Ale draft-only release exclusively at the GLBC brewpub! Sorry, no growler or crowler fills will be permitted on First Pour day.

- October 25: The first bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available exclusively at the GLBC gift shop. Sorry, we are unable to hold or reserve any beer.

- October 28: Bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will begin appearing in all GLBC distribution markets.