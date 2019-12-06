The Christmas Express

By Pat Cook

Directed by J. Anne Guffey

A visit from Leo Tannenbaum to the hopeless Holly Railway Station the day before Christmas Eve rejuvenates the local carolers, townspeople, and even an old radio. Rekindle your joy of Christmas as you watch these wise-cracking characters find their way to the true wonder of Christmas!

Performance Dates:

Show: 12/6, 12/7, 12/13, 12/14, 12/20, 12/21 @ 8:00 pm

Matinees: 12/8 & 12/15 @ 2:30 pm

Auditions: September 15th & 16th from 6:30-8:00 PM in the Stow community room (in police station in Stow City Complex)

Admission: $15 for all seats (There will be a $1 fee per online ticket purchase).

Tickets available at the door (cash only). Call 234-206-0128 to make a reservation