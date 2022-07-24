Christmas in July Cookout

to

Vinifera Wine-to-Whiskey 3236 State Road, Akron, Ohio 44223

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 20, 2022

Thursday

July 21, 2022

Friday

July 22, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22