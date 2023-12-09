Christmas Jazz Show w/ Corinne Mammana

Enjoy jazz arrangements of classic Christmas songs performed in a sophisticated and soothing style by jazz songstress, Corinne Mammana and her quartet. Featuring Patrick Kerssen on piano, Aidan Plank on bass, and Anthony Taddeo on drums. Praised by JazzTimes for “superb technique” and All About Jazz for her “sheer genius” arrangements, American jazz singer, songwriter, arranger, recording artist and bandleader Corinne Mammana is passionate about preserving the music of the past, while placing her own personal spin on the American Songbook and Christmas songs. The show is part of a seven city Christmas tour of the Northeast and Midwest celebrating Mammana’s 2022 Christmas EP, In the Christmas City. The EP salutes the Christmas season in her hometown of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (nicknamed “the Christmas City”) via a 5-track collection of reimagined Christmas favorites and originals.

Tickets $20 https://blujazzakron.com/shows/page/2/

Talkin’ Broadway said, “Some vocalists pull a listener in immediately, right from the first phrase. With her gorgeous voice, knowing approach to lyrics to establish intimacy, and her own sensitive arrangements, Corinne Mammana is that kind of enthralling artist on her EP. One can almost see those sights of the season she sings about with tender loving attention and glowing appreciation in ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ and the cozy conversation-like self-penned title song of ‘In the Christmas City.’”

More about Corinne: www.corinnemusic.com