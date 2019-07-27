Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck

It may not be the most wonderful time of the year quite yet...but who says we need to wait till December and snow to have a jolly night of fun?? Santa himself is going to be joining us and will be using his outstanding DJ Skillz starting at 6:30pm!

And we can't have a Christmas party without your favorite Holiday Cider back on tap! Mulled Cranberry will be making a one day only return until our winter season! (So make sure you bring your Growlers with you!).

We also have Scott's Fire and Ice who will be serving up Santa approved wood fired pizza starting at 5:30pm!

So bust out your favorite Hawaiian Shirts and get ready to have an awesome night of fun!

We may even have a few extra surprises throughout the night! See you there!

