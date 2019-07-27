Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck

to Google Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

It may not be the most wonderful time of the year quite yet...but who says we need to wait till December and snow to have a jolly night of fun?? Santa himself is going to be joining us and will be using his outstanding DJ Skillz starting at 6:30pm!

And we can't have a Christmas party without your favorite Holiday Cider back on tap! Mulled Cranberry will be making a one day only return until our winter season! (So make sure you bring your Growlers with you!).

We also have Scott's Fire and Ice who will be serving up Santa approved wood fired pizza starting at 5:30pm!

So bust out your favorite Hawaiian Shirts and get ready to have an awesome night of fun!

We may even have a few extra surprises throughout the night! See you there!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas In July! With DJ Santa & Scott's Fire and Ice Food Truck - 2019-07-27 18:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Thursday

July 18, 2019

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail