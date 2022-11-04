Christmas Shop Open House

Join us Friday, November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th, as we celebrate the season with live Christmas music, photos with Santa Claus, and more holiday fun! Our decorated store is filled with garland & greenery, collectibles, stocking stuffers, and everything you'll need to create the Christmas of your dreams!

Enjoy Free Photos with Santa on Friday 11/4 from 5PM-7PM, and Saturday 11/5 from 11AM-2PM!!

Add an element of surprise to your holiday shopping with our Scratch-N-Save sale on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th. Shop our in-store Christmas Shop for a chance to save 20% to 100% off select seasonal home decor and holiday gifts. Sale items excluded.