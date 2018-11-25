A Christmas Story

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

He’s back! One boy. One holiday wish. And a world that seems to be conspiring to make certain it doesn’t come true. The record-breaking show returns to the CPH stage in all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory. The perfect holiday treat for the entire family.

Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Theater & Dance
2164007091
  Theater & Dance

