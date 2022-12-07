Make a festive tabletop succulent planter while sipping a glass of wine at the Winery at Wolf Creek.
Christmas Succulent Fairy Gardens
The Winery at Wolf Creek 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203
The Winery at Wolf Creek 2637 South Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkMerry Mingle
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJIM BALLARD & NATE VAILL - 12/01/2022
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & GardenHHM's 2022 Holiday - Peace, Laughter, Love: Tidings From Akron
-
Concerts & Live MusicKENMORE WINTER BREAK! MUSIC FESTIVAL - 12/02/2022 & 12/03/2022
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: