One can never have too many Christmas ornaments, so show off your creative craft skills by making a special family Christmas ornament for our Christmas Tree Ornament Contest! Three families will win a family membership to Beech Creek Gardens for a year. All entries will be on display during our Holiday Nights exhibit. Winners will be decided by votes from the public. The deadline to enter is Dec 4 & voting takes place Dec 4-20. Winners will be announced on December 21 through our social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org. We look forward to seeing your incredible and inspiring craft skills!