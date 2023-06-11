THE CIRCUS IS COMING TO ARKON

Peanut the Clown was everyone’s favorite. But someone sabotaged his Grand Finale. Instead of bouncing into the center ring, he crashed through the safety net to his death. Obviously, he wasn’t everyone’s favorite.

Audience participation in a live-action comic mystery! Enjoy the live performance with a complete package of a 3-course dinner, soft drinks, gratuity & tax included. The cash bar opens at 4:30. The show starts at 5:00. All safety guidelines and practices are in place!

Meal includes salad, fresh bread, choice of one entree, dessert, and soft drinks. Choice of one entree from 15 Layer Lasagna, Fettucine, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Manicotti with Sauce.

Please book the entire party in one sale to ensure your party sits together. Per safety guidelines, we cannot guarantee guests will sit together if tickets are purchased separately.