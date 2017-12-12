Cirque Dreams Holidaze

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Be amazed by this holiday spectacle with over 300 costumes, 20 acts and 30 artists from every corner of the globe, many of which have been featured on “America’s Got Talent” and similar television shows in other countries, making this one of the greatest variety shows in the world. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $35-$97. uakron.edu

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
