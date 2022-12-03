Usher in the holiday spirit at the City of Green’s Christmas at Central Park.

Holiday Crafters & Food Vendors

Jewel Kingsley – Artisan Food Mixes

Corie Hawrylak – Faux Hawrylak

Krystal Cain – The Salty Hive

Kristin Lafine – Wild Roots

Karen Dubbert – Suburban Spirit Wear

Shawn Richards – Fine Custom Woods

Tom Foushee – Foushee Artisan Woods

Angie Troyer – Wreaths, hot/cold rice bags, hand warmers, etc.

Bryan McHaffery – Haff’s Hot Sauce

Bereka Coffee

LeMacaron French Pastries

D & M Grille

Ohio Valley Pizza

Activities during the event will include:

Santa and Tree Lighting

Train rides

Ice sculptures from Elegant Ice

Musical performances

