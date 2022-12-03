Usher in the holiday spirit at the City of Green’s Christmas at Central Park.
Holiday Crafters & Food Vendors
- Jewel Kingsley – Artisan Food Mixes
- Corie Hawrylak – Faux Hawrylak
- Krystal Cain – The Salty Hive
- Kristin Lafine – Wild Roots
- Karen Dubbert – Suburban Spirit Wear
- Shawn Richards – Fine Custom Woods
- Tom Foushee – Foushee Artisan Woods
- Angie Troyer – Wreaths, hot/cold rice bags, hand warmers, etc.
- Bryan McHaffery – Haff’s Hot Sauce
- Bereka Coffee
- LeMacaron French Pastries
- D & M Grille
- Ohio Valley Pizza
Activities during the event will include:
- Santa and Tree Lighting
- Train rides
- Ice sculptures from Elegant Ice
- Musical performances