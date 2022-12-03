City of Green’s Christmas at Central Park

to

Central Park 1795 Steese Rd., Uniontown, Ohio

Usher in the holiday spirit at the City of Green’s Christmas at Central Park.

Holiday Crafters & Food Vendors

  • Jewel Kingsley – Artisan Food Mixes 
  • Corie Hawrylak – Faux Hawrylak
  • Krystal Cain – The Salty Hive
  • Kristin Lafine – Wild Roots
  • Karen Dubbert – Suburban Spirit Wear
  • Shawn Richards – Fine Custom Woods
  • Tom Foushee – Foushee Artisan Woods
  • Angie Troyer – Wreaths, hot/cold rice bags, hand warmers, etc.
  • Bryan McHaffery – Haff’s Hot Sauce
  • Bereka Coffee
  • LeMacaron French Pastries
  • D & M Grille
  • Ohio Valley Pizza

Activities during the event will include:

  • Santa and Tree Lighting
  • Train rides
  • Ice sculptures from Elegant Ice
  • Musical performances

Click for more info.

Info

