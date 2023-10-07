City of Solon Fall Festival

Apply Now!

2023 SOLON FALL FESTIVAL

Join us as we celebrate the best that the fall season has to offer. The 4th annual Solon Fall Festival will feature a day full of fall family fun. There will be pumpkin decorating, pie baking contest, hayrides, football skills competition, music, backyard games, food trucks, and much more. The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show has been asked to be a part of this event and host a pop-up market within the event. Don't miss out on the fun! Free admission and parking to the public! This show is currently accepting vendors, please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information