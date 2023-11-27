Clarence Bechter, Author of "The Time of My Life"

At 68, Clarence Bechter decided to live out a childhood dream of completing a cross-country biking adventure in just 52 days, covering 3,000 miles. Hear his amazing story.

In his book "The Time of My Life," Clarence Bechter documented his 3,000-mile biking journey across the United States.

He shares the triumphs, challenges, support, and friendships he experienced during this amazing adventure.

Read about the trip on Akron.com: New Franklin Man Pedals Coast to Coast

(https://www.akron.com/articles/new-franklin-man-pedals-coast-to-coast/)

Interested in other bicycle trips books? Click here to find more in our catalog.