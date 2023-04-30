A Clean Sweep-Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Party at The Spaghetti Warehouse

See Ohio's Best Murder Mystery Dinner Party at the Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron!

Play a Suspect or Detective and test your sleuthing skills.

Whodunit?

Maybe You!

Find out at this one-of-a-kind Murder Mystery Event where YOU are a part of the action!

G﻿eorge and Corabelle Garbeaux are celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary. But their daughter's fiancé was killed in a car crash, along with a traveling vacuum cleaner salesman, both of whom had visited the Garbeaux mansion only an hour ago! Foul play is suspected...

For tickets or more information visit GetAwayWithMurder.com