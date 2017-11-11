Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Women’s Board Gala

Hosted by the Akron General Women’s Board, and supported by the Akron General Foundation, this year’s black-tie optional gala will be a Cinematic Extravaganza, with movie-themed trivia games, VIP cocktail hour with celebrity physician bartenders, sumptuous dinner and exciting entertainment by the band Special Request. This year’s celebrity master of ceremonies is Tim Daugherty, WONE Program Director. Raffle tickets are also on sale now for $150 each for a 1 in 300 chance to win $10,000 cash. The winner will be drawn at the event. All proceeds benefit the construction of a leading-edge Emergency Department at Akron General.