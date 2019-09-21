Close Encounters of the Third Kind - Free Outdoor Movie

Free Akron Outdoor Movies will host the 8th Annual Free Outdoor Movie Night at Glendale Cemetery, Saturday, September 21, 2019. The film for the evening will be "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977, rated PG). This family-friendly alien party is free and open to the public.

Close out the last weekend of the "Summer of Space" by gathering around our inflatable mothership of a screen for this alien movie classic under the stars. Gates, trolley service, activities, concessions, and food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start around 8 p.m.

Instead of storming Area 51 this weekend, we invite you to get in contact with your inner alien by coming in sci-fi attire and joining the costume parade at 7:30pm. Come as early as 6 pm to tour The Civil War Memorial Chapel, enjoy the beautiful grounds, and picnic on the Great Meadow, with local food trucks including Stray Dog Cart. The West Hill Neighborhood Organization will also be selling snacks, popcorn, and drinks. Pink Velvet Studio will lead an alien craft and everyone is invited to stack rocks in the shape of Devil’s Tower with Ed Cote.

The 1977 blockbuster Close Encounters is one of the rare films both written and directed by Stephen Spielberg, a native Ohioan. Shot with Spielberg's trademark visual mystery and splendor, this transcendental tale includes spectacular special effects, John Williams’ outstanding score and winning performances from Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, and Francois Truffaut. After an accidental encounter with UFOs, an ordinary man follows a series of psychic clues to the first close encounter with aliens of the third kind: contact.

The main gate on Glendale Ave will not be open for this event and there is no parking in the cemetery. Parking and trolley service will run from the parking lot above Glendale at 182 Wills Ave. From the main entrance, go up the Locust St. hill and turn right onto Wills Ave. Starting at 6:00pm, two trolleys provided by the City of Akron will run on a loop between the lot and the meadow until 8:30pm and then resume following the movie at 10:30pm. Additional walk in parking is available across the street from the West entrance at January Paint & Wallpaper, 394 West Exchange Street.

This time of year gets chilly after sundown so be sure to dress in multiple layers. We also find people enjoy bringing a blanket or a low camp chair and a flashlight. Glendale Cemetery asks that you please leave your furry friends at home. If it rains, this event will be moved to the following day, Sunday 9/22, at the same times. For weather and other event updates, check the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/404891460154505/