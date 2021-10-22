Closing Reception for Intersections: Archives Inspiring Art

Intersections showcases artwork inspired by a unique photograph collection from the Archives of the History of American Psychology. Featuring original work by local artists, the exhibit draws on a mix of mediums from photography to paintings, short story to dance, and fashion design to print work.

Join us in recognizing the talented artists in our community with a closing reception on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm. Attendance is free; please register for timed entry at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intersections-closing-reception-tickets-168997930359

Health & Safety

The University of Akron currently requires that ALL individuals - regardless of vaccination status - wear a mask / face covering in indoor public areas across all campuses.

All guests MUST provide tracking information upon entering the building, by signing in at the reception desk.

Stay home if they do not feel well, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or had direct contact with an individual diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19.

Accessibility

A wheelchair accessible ramp is located on the northeast side of the building, near the main entrance. An interior elevator provides access to the exhibition gallery, located on the fourth floor. A wheelchair is also kept on-site and is available for loan to those visiting the museum and archives.

For more information, see our accessibility page: https://uakron.edu/chp/about-us/accessibility.

About the Institute for Human Science and Culture

The Institute for Human Science and Culture (IHSC) is a multidisciplinary institute that promotes education and research in the history, preservation, documentation, and interpretation of the human experience. The mission of the IHSC is to explore what it means to be human. The IHSC promotes document- and object-based, experiential education in arts, humanities, and science. The IHSC is one of three branches of the Cummings Center.

About the Cummings Center at The University of Akron

The Drs. Nicholas & Dorothy Cummings Center for the History of Psychology (CCHP) cares for, provides access to, and interprets the historical record of psychology and related human sciences. In addition to the Institute, the Center is the home to the Archives of the History of American Psychology (AHAP) and the National Museum of Psychology (NMP).