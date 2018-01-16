Enjoy wine, music and friends while creating a personal masterpiece. CMA’s artist makes painting easy and fun by instructing you step by step through re-creating this featured painting. Go home with a painting that is uniquely yours. Materials, wine and refreshments are included. Participants must be 21 and over. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6-8 p.m. $28. cantonart.org
CMA Uncorked: Franz Marc’s “Deer in the Snow”
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702 View Map
Events in The 330
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance“Avenue Q”
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlu Jazz Jam with Theron Brown
Friday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatMovie Night: “Moana”
-
-
Food & DrinkCellar Tour and Tasting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVince Neil of Mötley Crüe
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Ray Flanagan
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Bridal This & ThatToday’s Bride Wedding Show
-
-
BridalToday's Bride Show
-
-
Kids & Family This & ThatiSkate Akron Party and Skating Lessons
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & Dance“Larger Than Life: American Tall Tales and the Magnificent Goat Brothers”
Monday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatMartin Luther King Day free admission at the Akron Zoo
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330CMA Uncorked: Franz Marc’s “Deer in the Snow”
-