CMA Uncorked: Franz Marc’s “Deer in the Snow”

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702

Enjoy wine, music and friends while creating a personal masterpiece. CMA’s artist makes painting easy and fun by instructing you step by step through re-creating this featured painting. Go home with a painting that is uniquely yours. Materials, wine and refreshments are included. Participants must be 21 and over. Canton Museum of Art, 1001 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6-8 p.m. $28. cantonart.org

Canton Museum of Art 1001 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702
