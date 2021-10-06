Coffee with the Collection – Afterimages: Geometric Abstraction and Perception

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Check in with Assistant Curator Jeffrey Katzin for insights into a new exhibition featuring dazzling abstract art from the 1960s and ’70s. FREE for members/$12 non-members; fee includes admission to the Museum.

akron art museum
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
