Check in with Assistant Curator Jeffrey Katzin for insights into a new exhibition featuring dazzling abstract art from the 1960s and ’70s. FREE for members/$12 non-members; fee includes admission to the Museum.
Coffee with the Collection – Afterimages: Geometric Abstraction and Perception
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: