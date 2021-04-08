Explore the ways the museum will begin to transform how they share collection content. Put in your feedback on the types of interpretation you enjoy.
Coffee with the Collection: Help Us Tell Better Stories about Art
to
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Divergent Deliveries"
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Divergent Deliveries"
-