As part of the Museum’s centennial celebration, curators Jared Ledesma and Jeffrey Katzin have some exciting changes planned for the permanent collection galleries. Join them as they share their process in selecting themes for these newly refreshed galleries, as well as how many of the artworks were selected.
Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsEpiphany Arts Show
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
-
Events in The 330 Hudson Events Theater & Dance This & That“Something Rotten”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLes Délices presents: Of Gods & Heroes
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That"The Color Purple"
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Charlotte’s Web”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: