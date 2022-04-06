Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes

to

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

As part of the Museum’s centennial celebration, curators Jared Ledesma and Jeffrey Katzin have some exciting changes planned for the permanent collection galleries. Join them as they share their process in selecting themes for these newly refreshed galleries, as well as how many of the artworks were selected.

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes - 2022-04-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes - 2022-04-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes - 2022-04-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coffee with a Curator: Centennial Changes - 2022-04-06 11:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

February 23, 2022

Thursday

February 24, 2022

Friday

February 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required