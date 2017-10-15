Celebrate the life and songs of Cole Porter with the Voices of Canton and the SingStark band! Gather around the radio as Rob Johansen plays Cole and takes you through the life and times of one of the most prolific songwriters in American history. Come and hear about the events in Cole's life that influenced and inspired some of the greatest musicals in the American Theatre.
Cole Porter's Radio Hour
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702
Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
