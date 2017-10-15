Cole Porter's Radio Hour

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

Celebrate the life and songs of Cole Porter with the Voices of Canton and the SingStark band! Gather around the radio as Rob Johansen plays Cole and takes you through the life and times of one of the most prolific songwriters in American history. Come and hear about the events in Cole's life that influenced and inspired some of the greatest musicals in the American Theatre.

