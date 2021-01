The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum's exhibit features items like vintage dresses, glassware and china, all grouped by color. The artifacts on display in the Keller Gallery are all from the museum's permanent collection. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. $8 children, $9 seniors, $10 adults. mckinleymuseum.org