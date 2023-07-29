Comedian Josh Adams Live In The Valley

Cleveland's nomad comedy club is popping up in Akron's Merriman Valley for a one-night comedy event with one of the best kept Secrets in stand-up: Josh Adams.

Get your tickets, give the password at the door, then end your week with laughs while feeling like part of a Secret Society in an intimate "secret" comedy club.

Crowned Detroit’s “King of Comedy,” Josh Adams has appeared on national TV including a high-profile appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” winner of BET’s “Apollo Live” contest, and Laughs On Fox, and has opened for household names like Roy Wood Jr., D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique.

Don't miss out!