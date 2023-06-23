Comedian Josh Johnson Live

Josh Johnson (The Daily Show, Peacock) and Secret Society Comedy transform Bounce Innovation Hub in the heart of downtown Akron into a comedy club for a truly unique comedy experience. We believe that comedy can and should be enjoyed anywhere, so we're using the coworking space inside of an office building as the canvas for an intimate comedy show featuring one of NYC's fastest rising stars, so get your tickets to see Josh before he blows up. Beer, wine, and other refreshments will be available for a suggested donation, but you may BYOB and food. Doors open at 6:30.