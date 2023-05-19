Community Art: Down the Rabbit Hole Juried Exhibition Opening
White Rabbit Galleries 571 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, Ohio
White Rabbit Galleries is pleased to announce our 2nd Annual Down the Rabbit Hole Juried Exhibition! This show will feature artwork by local NE Ohio artists and is a celebration of 2 years since our Grand Opening! Join us for our opening night reception on May 19th from 4pm-8pm. Free admission and refreshments available.
