Community Health Fair

Barberton Salvation Army 560 Wooster Rd W, City of Barberton, Ohio 44203

1st annual community health fair

Local providers will be providing free screenings and assessments as well as interactive education

Free kids activities and raffle drawings

Free parking and shuttle services from Block 7 across from McDonald’s

Barberton Salvation Army 560 Wooster Rd W, City of Barberton, Ohio 44203
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
3308589718
