1st annual community health fair
Local providers will be providing free screenings and assessments as well as interactive education
Free kids activities and raffle drawings
Free parking and shuttle services from Block 7 across from McDonald’s
Barberton Salvation Army 560 Wooster Rd W, City of Barberton, Ohio 44203
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bach at Leipzig”
Art & Exhibitions“Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior”
Business & Career Events in The 330Elevate Your New {Tech} Career: Panel + Networking - Tech Week 2018
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceThe EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough
Brentano String Quartet Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Tuesday Musical presents Brentano String Quartet with Marina Piccinini
Events in The 330 Talks & ReadingsBent Science: Solar Energy Systems
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330“Always & Forever: An Evening of Luther Vandross” starring Ruben Studdard
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330UA Spring Opera
Guzzetta Recital Hall, The University of Akron School of Music
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Singer/Songwriter Showcase with Josh Ferro
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyA Chorus for a Cause presents "Listen to the Earth"
