Join the Cultural Planning team to provide feedback on the draft recommendations at the Akron Art Museum. Team members will be available throughout the afternoon to answer questions and walk visitors through the proposed recommendations for the Cultural Plan. Bring the whole family- the museum is free on Thursdays!
Community Review of the Akron Cultural Plan
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
