First Church hosts a seasonal Community Steelband taught by Matt Dudack. Our 2018 Summer session begins June 25! Classes are on Monday evenings and there will be 5 sessions, culminating in a public performance, during 11am worship on Sunday, July 29, for our Jazz and Steel Pan Sunday.

Each Monday evening there is a class for beginners and intermediate players. Cost is $10/week per person. Scholarships are available for those with financial need (these will be confidential, please speak with Pastor Nanette, if you’d like to explore this option).

A form is available online for you to complete and return to the church office. We look forward to seeing you!