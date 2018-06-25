Community Steelband

to Google Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00

First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio

First Church hosts a seasonal Community Steelband taught by Matt Dudack. Our 2018 Summer session begins June 25! Classes are on Monday evenings and there will be 5 sessions, culminating in a public performance, during 11am worship on Sunday, July 29, for our Jazz and Steel Pan Sunday.

Each Monday evening there is a class for beginners and intermediate players. Cost is $10/week per person. Scholarships are available for those with financial need (these will be confidential, please speak with Pastor Nanette, if you’d like to explore this option).

A form is available online for you to complete and return to the church office. We look forward to seeing you!

Info
First Congregational Church of Akron 292 E. Market St., , Akron, Ohio View Map
Concerts & Live Music
3302535109
to Google Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Community Steelband - 2018-06-25 17:30:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 12, 2018

Wednesday

June 13, 2018

Thursday

June 14, 2018

Friday

June 15, 2018

Saturday

June 16, 2018

Sunday

June 17, 2018

Monday

June 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser