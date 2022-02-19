Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event

to

John Brown House 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

The Summit County Historical Society is offering a free, virtual event at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, on the history and accomplishments of African Americans in Akron and Summit County. To register for this important panel discussion that features Lester Carney, 1960 Olympic silver medalist; the Rev. Ronald Fowler; former city Councilman Mike Williams; Dr. Sylvester Small, first African American superintendent of the Akron Public Schools; Towanda Mullins, chair of the Sojourner Truth Statue Project, and Society Director Emeritus and local historian Dave Lieberth, go to eventbrite.com. The Rev. Dr. David Nelson, senior pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, will serve as moderator.

The Community Talk Back is a program of the Summit County Historical Society's John Brown Institute Task Force under the leadership of Society Board member GinaKaye Maddow of Red Oak Behavioral Health and Society staff member Reva Golden.

Info

John Brown House 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
Events in The 330
to
Google Calendar - Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event - 2022-02-19 12:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 17, 2022

Friday

February 18, 2022

Saturday

February 19, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required