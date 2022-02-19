Community Talk Back: Telling the Story of African Americans in Akron and Summit County -- virtual event

The Summit County Historical Society is offering a free, virtual event at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, on the history and accomplishments of African Americans in Akron and Summit County. To register for this important panel discussion that features Lester Carney, 1960 Olympic silver medalist; the Rev. Ronald Fowler; former city Councilman Mike Williams; Dr. Sylvester Small, first African American superintendent of the Akron Public Schools; Towanda Mullins, chair of the Sojourner Truth Statue Project, and Society Director Emeritus and local historian Dave Lieberth, go to eventbrite.com. The Rev. Dr. David Nelson, senior pastor of the New Hope Baptist Church, will serve as moderator.

The Community Talk Back is a program of the Summit County Historical Society's John Brown Institute Task Force under the leadership of Society Board member GinaKaye Maddow of Red Oak Behavioral Health and Society staff member Reva Golden.