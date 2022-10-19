Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19

to

Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to see Rami Feinstein live at Happy Days Lodge! Rami is an Israeli singer songwriter who has been performing with his band throughout Israel and the US for the past 15 years. After releasing three Hebrew albums, Rami is introducing his first album in the English language. His devoted audience backed the production of his latest two albums through two very successful crowdfunding efforts.

Having traveled extensively, Rami sees his work as a way of connecting to and elevating the everyday experience of people everywhere. In 2019, Rami was chosen to serve as a mentor for local Ugandan artists by the Wanji Project, with a program finale in the Ugandan National Theater.

Rami headlined a weekly segment on the Israeli Sport Channel's popular morning show for 2 years, during which he wrote and sang a new song that commented on current events. He was also chosen to write and record a song for a national campaign called “Coming Home”.

Doors open at 6:00PM | Music begins at 7:00PM

TICKETS

Conservancy Members: $20 | General Admission: $25

Info

Happy Days Lodge 500 West Streetsboro Street, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
Concerts & Live Music
3306572909
to
Google Calendar - Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19 - 2022-10-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19 - 2022-10-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19 - 2022-10-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19 - 2022-10-19 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 4, 2022

Wednesday

October 5, 2022

Thursday

October 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required