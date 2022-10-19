Concerts at Happy Days Lodge: Rami Feinstein On Oct. 19

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to see Rami Feinstein live at Happy Days Lodge! Rami is an Israeli singer songwriter who has been performing with his band throughout Israel and the US for the past 15 years. After releasing three Hebrew albums, Rami is introducing his first album in the English language. His devoted audience backed the production of his latest two albums through two very successful crowdfunding efforts.

Having traveled extensively, Rami sees his work as a way of connecting to and elevating the everyday experience of people everywhere. In 2019, Rami was chosen to serve as a mentor for local Ugandan artists by the Wanji Project, with a program finale in the Ugandan National Theater.

Rami headlined a weekly segment on the Israeli Sport Channel's popular morning show for 2 years, during which he wrote and sang a new song that commented on current events. He was also chosen to write and record a song for a national campaign called “Coming Home”.

Doors open at 6:00PM | Music begins at 7:00PM

TICKETS

Conservancy Members: $20 | General Admission: $25