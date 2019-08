Connections/Intersections Art Exhibit

The Women’s Art League of Akron will be presenting their Fall show, Connections/Intersections, from October 5 through November 2, 2019 in the Transitions Gallery at Summit Art Space, 140 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308. The Women’s Art League of Akron was founded in 1933 and Gertrude Seiberling participated in the first art show. (www.womensartleague.org) Summit Art Space is open weekly on Thursday and Friday, 12-7 p.m., and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Additional hours include two Artwalks on Saturday, October 5 and November 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Third Thursday on October 17 until 7 p.m.