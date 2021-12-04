Cookie Walk

to

Redeemer Church 2141 5th Street , City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Info

Redeemer Church 2141 5th Street , City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Food & Drink
330-328-2453
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cookie Walk - 2021-12-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cookie Walk - 2021-12-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cookie Walk - 2021-12-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cookie Walk - 2021-12-04 00:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 24, 2021

Thursday

November 25, 2021

Friday

November 26, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required