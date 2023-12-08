Cookies and Cocoa With Santa

Dive into a whimsical evening at 'Cookies & Cocoa with Santa,' where holiday cheer and sweet delights await your family!

Beyond the obviousl cookies, cocoa and santa, at this heartwarming gathering, your little ones can craft their perfect Letters to Santa with a dash of festive flair, choosing from fancy papers and stickers to express their holiday wishes. Capture the joy in a family portrait, creating a keepsake of your magical moments together, courtesy of Abby Nixon Photography, amidst a holiday-themed wonderland. Get creative and craft the perfect ornament.

Giving Back:

In the spirit of giving and gratitude, we're reminded that not every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of holiday festivities. As we gather to celebrate and create memories with our own families, it's important to extend our warmth and kindness to those less fortunate. This year, we're proud to support Ornaments 4 Orphans, a compassionate charity dedicated to keeping families together and ensuring every child knows the love and security of a family. By joining us at "Cookies & Cocoa with Santa," you're not just partaking in a night of festive fun; you're also helping to make a difference. Together, let's cherish these precious moments and give back, so that the laughter and delight we share can echo in the hearts of others.

Purchase an ornament before or at the event. If you purchase before the event, you will be able to pick one off the tree upon arrival!